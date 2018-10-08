DYNASTY season premiere, Friday 10/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Twenty-Three Skidoo”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE — On the eve of Carrington Atlantic’s 100th anniversary, our splintered family struggles to rise from the ashes to redefine themselves as past mistakes emerge, new alliances are forged, and the fate of the Carringtons’ legacy falls squarely on Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) shoulders. Grant Show, Nicollette Sheridan, Rafael de la Fuente, James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Ana Brenda Contreras, Alan Dale and Maddison Brown also star. Sallie Patrick and Christopher Fife wrote the episode, which was directed by Matt Earl Beesley. (#201). Original airdate 10/12/2018.