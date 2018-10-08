× CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND season premiere, Friday 10/12 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“I Want to Be Here”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) confronts the consequences of her guilty plea while an angry Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) seeks solace in a retreat and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) searches for answers. Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz and Pete Gardner also star. Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#401). Original airdate 10/12/2018.