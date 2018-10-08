CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND season premiere, Friday 10/12 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:07 am, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, October 8, 2018

Crazy Ex Girlfriend -- "I Want To Be Here" -- Image Number: CEG401b_0072.jpg -- Pictured (top): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca (bottom) Britney Young as Nicky -- Photo: Robert Voets/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

“I Want to Be Here”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE —  Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) confronts the consequences of her guilty plea while an angry Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) seeks solace in a retreat and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) searches for answers.  Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz and Pete Gardner also star. Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#401). Original airdate 10/12/2018.