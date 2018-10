OREGON INLET, N.C. — Members of the Coast Guard helped a boat called the Captain Potter that was taking on water around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Captain Potter was around seven miles away from the Oregon Inlet Sea Bouy when the Coast Guard responded and used two dewatering pumps to help stabilize the boat.

The Coast Guard at last accounts was planning on towing the Captain Potter to safe harbor.

The reason for the Captain Potter taking on water was not released by the Coast Guard.