City of Virginia Beach, local non-profit and Lessa Sleep join for World Homeless Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Lessa Sleep is joining with a local non-profit and the city of Virginia Beach to mark the 8th Annual World Homeless Day.

On October 10, Lessa Sleep, local non-profit, “99ForThe1”, a truck that donates items and provides meals to the homeless in Virginia Beach, and homelessness expert will be hosting an employee lunch and learn from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Lessa headquarters.

Lessa representatives, Pamela Shine, housing homeless coordinator for city of Virginia Beach, and Rachel and Jeremiah Fjeld, founders of 99Forthe1, will educate the public about the problem of homelessness and Lessa’s mission “to donate one mattress for every ten it sells to organizations in need”.

To this date, Lessa has donated 30,000 mattresses worldwide and 600 in Hampton Roads. On October 10, for every mattress Leesa sells in honor of World Homeless Day, they’ll donate a matching mattress to a charitable partner.

The staff members will feed the homeless dinner from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Regina’s Shelter, located at 9609 Bay Street in Norfolk.