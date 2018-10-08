City of Virginia Beach, local non-profit and Leesa Sleep join for World Homeless Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Leesa Sleep is joining with a local non-profit and the city of Virginia Beach to mark the 8th Annual World Homeless Day.

On October 10, Leesa Sleep, local non-profit 99ForThe1, a truck that donates items and provides meals to the homeless in Virginia Beach, and homelessness experts will be hosting an employee lunch and learn from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Leesa Sleep’s headquarters.

Leesa Sleep representatives; Pamela Shine, housing homeless coordinator for the City of Virginia Beach; and Rachel and Jeremiah Fjeld, founders of 99Forthe1, will educate the public about the problem of homelessness and Leesa Sleep’s mission “to donate one mattress for every ten it sells to organizations in need.”

To this date, Leesa Sleep has donated 30,000 mattresses worldwide and 600 in Hampton Roads.

The staff members will feed the homeless dinner from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Regina’s Shelter, located at 9609 Bay Street in Norfolk.