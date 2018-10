CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four puppies got the help of some local heroes in Chesapeake Monday morning.

Firefighters of the Chesapeake Fire Department helped rescue the pups that were found on the side of the road during their shift.

The crews from Chesapeake Fire’s Station 10A shift also cared for the pups after rescuing them.

Chesapeake Animal Control can be contacted with any information about these puppies.