Brain Balance and help for struggling students on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We speak with Tom Shenk of the Brain Balance Achievement Center in Virginia Beach about what we know and think we know about brain function and new ways to help young people who struggle with reading and math.

"Discovery Day"

Tuesday, October 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Free Child Care First 7 Families

5286 Fairfield Shopping Ctr.

Virginia Beach

R.S.V.P. Required (757) 644-6460

VirginiaBeach@BrainBalanceCenters.com

Presented by

Brain Balance Achievement Center, Virginia Beach

www.brainbalance.com