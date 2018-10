NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an undetermined death after a body is recovered from the water near Pretty Lake Marina.

According to officials, police pulled the body of an adult white male from the water in the 4800 block of Pretty Lake Ave on Monday around 12:00 a.m.

There is no further information at this time that has been released by officials.

The Norfolk Police Department ask that anyone with information on this incident call the Crime Line.