CLEVELAND, Ohio – The road to a repeat continues for the Houston Astros. The reigning world champions defeated the Cleveland Indians 11-3 to finish off a 3-0 series sweep in the American League divisional-round.

George Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, hit two home runs to continue Houston’s home run streak. Extending back to last postseason, the Astros have hit a home run in 12 straight postseason games.

Houston will await the winner of the Red Sox-Yankees series in the ALCS.