ALL AMERICAN series premiere encore, Thursday 10/11 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Pilot” (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF FORMER NFL PLAYER SPENCER PAYSINGER – Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a rising high school football player and an A student at South Crenshaw High who is recruited by Beverly High School’s football coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs). Spencer is conflicted on whether or not to move to Beverly High but Spencer’s mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), and his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), convince Spencer it’s an opportunity he has to seize. When Spencer is forced to move in with Billy and his family, these two families and their vastly different worlds are drawn together. They will discover that the differences that divide us on the surface hide a deeper connection – the complicated, imperfect humanity that unites us all. Also starring Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian and Jalyn Hall. The episode was written by April Blair and directed by Rob Hardy (#101). Original airdate 10/10/2018.