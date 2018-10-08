A new personalized weather app experience on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  Thanks to The Weather Company (TWC), an IBM business, users of The Weather Channel app, the world’s most downloaded weather app, will have personalized, real-time, hyper-local data at their fingertips to help them prepare.  For more information visit www.business.weather.com.