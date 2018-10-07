ZooBoo returns to Virginia Zoo for one weekend this October

NORFOLK, Va. – Don’t miss this year’s family friendly, trick-or-treating, fall fun event: ZooBoo at the Virginia Zoo.

Check out the animal encounters, costume contests, crafts, ZooLive! Stage presentations and more.

The event will be held October 27 – 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Tickets are $6 for members, $15 for non-members, and kids under two are free!

For an additional cost, enjoy the ZooBoo Choo Choo, bounce house, food and beverages.

Click here to purchase tickets and see the weekend schedule.