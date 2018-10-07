Virginia Beach man dies after shooting in Accomack County

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Two victims were transported to the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning after suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was informed that two victims were being transported to hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, deputies learned that 21-year-old Hasaan Burton of Virginia Beach died from his injuries.

The second victim was treated and released.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and Exmore Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.