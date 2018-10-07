Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery hosts ‘Space Funk’ pop-up art show

HAMPTON, Va. – The pop-art show ‘Space Funk’ will showcase original art, prints and other memorabilia at Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery on October 20 from 12 – 5 p.m.

The art show is inspired by the iconic Hampton Coliseum and its deep history of live performing arts.

Participating artists in the Space Funk event include: Wayne K Allen, Blast-O-Plast, Brian Bojo, Isadora Bullock, Charles Cronin, Nick DiFabbio, DKNG, Joey Feldman, Marc Guertin, Bruce Horan, Itty Bitty Press, Ryan Kerrigan, William Mitchell, Will Ott, JT Lucchesi, Tom Shaw, Dave Thomas, Tripp, Chris Williams of Plastic Flame Press, John Warner & Terry Werner.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Multiple Sclerosis, Hampton City Schools Fine Arts Department, Hampton Arts Commission, and the Matteson Children’s Fund.

