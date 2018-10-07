Two 7-Eleven stores robbed overnight in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning, less than one hour apart.

At 2 a.m. Emergency Communications received a call for a business robbery at the 7-11 located at 4660 Princess Anne Road. Two black male suspects with weapons entered the business, obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the register and stole cigarettes from the business, then fled on foot.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing, full face masks and gloves, and there is no vehicle information at this time.

At 2:36 a.m. Emergency Communications received another call for a business robbery, this time at the 7-Eleven located at 2105 Salem Road. Two black male suspects with weapons entered the business, obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the register and stole cigarettes from the business, then fled on foot.

Both incidents are currently under investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Robbery Unit.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.