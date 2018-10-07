Tropical Storm Michael almost to hurricane strength and could impact North Carolina, Virginia areas

Tropical Storm Michael is almost to hurricane strength.

Michael is centered about 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico and moving north at 7 mph. A northward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeast motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the Yucatan Channel later today, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico this evening through Wednesday. Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Michael is expected to become a hurricane later today. Michael is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

5 a.m. Monday update

Location: 20.6°N 85.5°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 983 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

