Tropical Depression 14 forms, has potential to impact North Carolina, Virginia areas

At 7 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Depresson 14 was located near latitude 18.9N, longitude 86.8W. The depression is moving near the north near 3 mph.

This general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center will move through the Yucatan Channel Monday morning and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday. The system could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.

7 a.m. Sunday update

Location: 18.9°N 86.8°W

Moving: N at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

