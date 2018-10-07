Trick or treat under the sea at North Carolina Aquarium

MANTEO, N.C. – North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island: Trick or Treat Under the Sea is returning October 24 and 25 for two nights of family fun.

Trick or Treat Under the Sea will feature ghoulish goofiness, tricks and treats, dances with the monster zombie bash crew, a laboratory of a mad scientists, the mysteries of Halloweentown and a visit to the ghosts of pirates in the Graveyard of the Atlantic!

Children can trick or treat at booths of local businesses and organizations handing out surprises during the event.

Children two years old and under are admitted free and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Click here to purchase tickets.