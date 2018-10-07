Tasting in the Dark at O’Connor Brewing Company

NORFOLK, Va. – The Hampton Roads Chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness presents a spooktacular afternoon of taste without sight.

This is a fun, festive event will be on October 27 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Participants may choose to wear simulation masks and experience firsthand vision loss while attempting to drink beer and eat food.

The tasting includes five tapas from Sofrito food truck and five 5 oz. craft and seasonal beers.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, whose mission is to drive research aimed at preventing, treating and curing blinding retinal diseases. Over 10 million Americans are affected by blinding retinal diseases.

There will be a silent auction featuring items such as a week at a Marriott resort in Palm Beach Florida, a weekend at Kingsmill, Great Wolf Lodge, a wine tasting party for 20 at Total Wine and more.

Click here to purchase tickets.