Seven From Sunday | NFL Week Five

NEW YORK – A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October, the fifth week of the 2018 season.
-
The CLEVELAND BROWNS defeated Baltimore, 12-9, in overtime this week. The Browns have played in overtime three times this season, tied with the 2002 Buffalo Bills, 1995 Indianapolis Colts and 1987 Green Bay Packers for the most such games in a team’s first five games of a season since the regular-season overtime rule was instituted in 1974.
At least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first five weeks of the 2018 season, marking the first time that a season has featured at least one overtime game in each of its first five weeks.
Browns rookie quarterback BAKER MAYFIELD passed for 342 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win. Mayfield, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, became the sixth quarterback selected with the first overall pick to win his first-career home start in the common draft era. The other five to accomplish the feat are New England’s JIM PLUNKETT (September 19, 1971), Atlanta’s MICHAEL VICK (November 11, 2001), Houston’s DAVID CARR (September 8, 2002), Cincinnati’s CARSON PALMER (September 19, 2004) and Indianapolis’ ANDREW LUCK (September 16, 2002).
Cleveland wide receiver JARVIS LANDRY had five catches for 69 yards in the victory. Landry has 429 career receptions in five seasons and surpassed LARRY FITZGERALD (426 from 2004-08) for the most receptions by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
-
The LOS ANGELES RAMS defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 33-31, to improve to 5-0 this season.
The Rams are the fifth team to score at least 30 points in each of their first five games to start a season in NFL history, joining the 2013 Denver Broncos (eight consecutive games), 2011 New England Patriots (five), 2007 Patriots (eight) and 2000 St. Louis Rams (eight). The 2013 Broncos, 2011 Patriots and 2007 Patriots all advanced to the Super Bowl.
-
Minnesota quarterback KIRK COUSINS completed 30 of 37 passes (81.1 percent) for 301 yards with one touchdown for a 109.6 passer rating and wide receiver ADAM THIELEN had 116 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Vikings’ 23-21 win at Philadelphia.
Cousins, who completed 35 passes in Week 2, 40 passes in Week 3 and 36 passes in Week 4, is the first player in NFL history to complete at least 30 passes in four consecutive games.
Thielen is the third player in NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his team’s first five games to start a season, joining CHARLEY HENNIGAN of the Houston Oilers (seven games in 1961) and BOB BOYD of the Los Angeles Rams (five in 1954).
-
Pittsburgh running back JAMES CONNER rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and had four catches for 75 yards in the Steelers’ 41-17 victory over Atlanta.
Conner, who had 135 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 1, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (1963) as the only players with multiple games with at least 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns in their team’s first five games of a season.
Conner, who is in his second professional season, joined CHRIS JOHNSON (2009) as the only first or second-year players in NFL history with multiple games of 100+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards and two or more rushing touchdowns in a single season.
-
Carolina kicker GRAHAM GANO converted the game-winning 63-yard field goal with one second remaining in the fourth quarter in the Panthers’ 33-31 victory over the New York Giants.
Gano’s 63-yarder is tied for the longest game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter or overtime in NFL history. New Orleans kicker TOM DEMPSEY converted a 63-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 19-17 victory over Detroit on November 8, 1970. Gano’s 63-yard field goal is tied for the second-longest in NFL history, trailing only Denver’s MATT PRATER, who converted a 64-yarder vs. Tennessee on December 8, 2013.
-
New York Jets running back ISAIAH CROWELL had 15 carries for a franchise-record 219 rushing yards, including a 77-yard touchdown run, in the Jets’ 34-16 win over Denver.
Crowell, who averaged 14.6 yards per carry on Sunday, became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 200 rushing yards on 15 or fewer carries, joining the New York Giants’ DERRICK WARD (December 21, 2008 vs. Carolina), Pro Football Hall of Famer BOBBY MITCHELL (November 15, 1959 at Washington) of the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams’ DAN TOWLER (November 22, 1953 at the Baltimore Colts).
Jets rookie quarterback SAM DARNOLD threw three touchdown passes, including a 76-yarder to wide receiver ROBBY ANDERSON, in the victory. The Jets became the sixth team since the 1970 merger to score on both a 75+ yard touchdown pass and a 75+ yard touchdown run in the same contest, and the first since the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS on December 21, 2014.
-
New York Giants wide receiver ODELL BECKHAM, JR. had eight catches for 131 yards with a touchdown and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY in the Giants’ Week 5 loss to Carolina.
Beckham became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards and a 50+ yard touchdown pass in the same game, joining New England’s DAVID PATTEN (October 21, 2001 at Indianapolis), Pittsburgh’s TOM TRACY (December 13, 1958 vs. the Chicago Cardinals) and Philadelphia’s BILLY RAY BARNES (November 16, 1958 vs. the Chicago Cardinals). Beckham and Patten are the only two players in league history to accomplish the feat with a touchdown catch.
Barkley had 129 scrimmage yards (81 receiving, 48 rushing) and two touchdown catches on Sunday. Barkley is the third player in NFL history to record at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first five games to begin a career. Kansas City’s KAREEM HUNT (seven games in 2017) and Minnesota’s ADRIAN PETERSON (five in 2007) are the only other players to accomplish the feat.