Police: Man drowns at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man drowned at 34th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene the citizens on the beach located the adult male swimmer and pulled him out of the water.

Emergency medical crews responded and attempted to revive the victim on the beach.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no additional information available to provide at this time.