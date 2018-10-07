Man drowns at Virginia Beach Oceanfront one week after lifeguard patrol season ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man drowned at 34th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, citizens on the beach reportedly had alread located the adult male swimmer and pulled him out of the water. Emergency medical crews responded and attempted to revive the victim on the beach.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no additional information available to provide at this time.

News 3 spoke with beachgoers hours later who were still out in the sand. A mother and daughter said the waves were so strong it almost took them under.

"We were jumping over a wave and when we went over it drugged us under and it flipped me and I hit my head on the ground and it drug me farther out and it drug her closer to shore," said Emily Posten.

City leaders want to remind everyone that lifeguard patrols ended on all resort beaches last Monday, but some people believe they should still be around until November.

"It's still a warm and many people are still coming out here," said Sherry Posten. "It's been crowded all day today. I've seen kids in there [the water] and after what happened to us kids don't need to be in this water."

People should be aware of rough surf and don't go in the water if conditions are too rough. City leaders said to never swim alone and always use the buddy system.