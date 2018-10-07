Hurricane Michael forms off Mexico coast; North Carolina & Virginia still expected to see some impact

Hurricane Michael has officially formed off the coast of Mexico. It remains a category 1 hurricane and continues to strengthen.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the storm is located about 30 miles NW of the western tip of Cuba and about 520 miles S of Apalachicola, Florida.

A northward to north-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening, then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night. The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). A wind gust to 75 mph (120 km/h) was reported at an observing site in Isabel Rubio in the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio earlier Monday afternoon.

5 p.m. Monday update

Location: 22.2°N 85.2°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 978 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

