Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen; North Carolina & Virginia still expected to see some impact

Hurricane Michael has officially formed off the coast of Mexico. It remains a category 1 hurricane and continues to strengthen.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, the storm is located about 485 miles S of Panama City, Florida, and about 450 miles S of Apalachicola, Florida.

A northward to north-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will continue to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight, then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night. The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Reports from the two reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

11 p.m. Monday update

Location: 23.2°N 85.3°W

Moving: N at 12 mph

Min pressure: 970 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

