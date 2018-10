PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Regina Honeycutt, 32-years-old, died Sunday morning at a local hospital.

Honeycutt arrived at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on Friday to serve a three year sentence on a probation violation imposed by the Norfolk Circuit Court.

Officials say Honeycutt suffered from a medical emergency Saturday night and was transported to a local hospital.

Honeycutt died around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.