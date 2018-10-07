× First Warning Forecast: Dry Start To The Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A very similar day as yesterday with temperatures a bit warmer. We will be party cloudy through the day with temperatures warming in to the mid 80s. Dew points are still in the low 70s so we will feel more like the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances only sit at a 10% chance.

Next week we start off with above normal temperatures and slight rain chances every day. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we will be in the low to mid 80s with a 20-30% chance of showers.

Thursday and Friday rain chances build. There is a a 70% chance of rain Wednesday, 40% chance for Friday but temperatures will drop. We will finally drop to near normal temperatures for Friday and Saturday with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Michael:

Michael is currently stationary but is expected to resume a slow northward motion later today. A northward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Monday morning, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and Michael could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 200 miles (320 km) mainly to the north and east of the center.

A broad non-tropical low pressure system located a few hundred miles south of the Azores continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the north and east of its center. This system could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics over the next day or two while it moves slowly eastward. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development to occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.