HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the 1400 block of Todds Lane.

According to officials, the call came in Sunday around 3:40 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. Police reported that one male was deceased at the scene.

Todds Lane and both directions between Aspenwood Drive and Macon Road are shut down while police are investigating.

