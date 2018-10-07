Dominion Energy working to free seagull from transmission lines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A seagull tangled in transmission lines near the Lesner Bridge and Shore Drive is not projected to cause any interruptions in energy service, but requires rescue, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy announced Sunday.

A specially-trained lineman and Dominion Energy biologists are currently attempting to free the bird, which will then be turned over to a Virginia Wildlife Center and a rehabilitation specialist.

The situation was first reported to Dominion Energy late Saturday evening.