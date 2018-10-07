Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon weekend brings 4,000 participants to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Nearly 4,000 runners and walkers crossed the finish line of The Neighborhood Harvest Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon Weekend, presented by Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Orthopedics, to complete its half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K or Kids Kilometer.

“This was the seventh annual The Neighborhood Harvest Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon, and it was our best yet,” said Jerry Frostick, co-owner of J&A Racing. “The finish line is such an inspiring place to be since we get to celebrate runners and walkers of all ages and abilities as they accomplish their goals.”

Jose Garcia Gabriel of N. Chesterfield, Virginia, won The Neighborhood Harvest Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon with a finish time of 1:10:42. The winner of the half marathon on the women’s side was Mollie Turner of Averill Park, New York. She broke the tape in 1:26:03.

After crossing the finish line, participants headed to a post-race party outside the Hampton Coliseum to enjoy craft beer, food provided by Baker’s Crust and live music.