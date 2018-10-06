Windsor Police need help identifying suspect using counterfeit money

WINDSOR, Va. – Windsor Police are encouraging all local businesses to thoroughly inspect bills after counterfeit money has been passed at several locations within town limits.

If possible, all bills should be checked with a counterfeit detection pen.

The bills all have the same serial numbers in each incident:

Fifty Dollar Bill Serial#: MG 37236755 A

Hundred Dollar Bill Serial#: MB 80099565 B

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday the suspect entered the Dollar General and purchased $200 in gift cards with counterfeit $50 dollar bills.

Suspect is described as a white male late twenties to early thirties, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, plaid shorts, white socks with sandals and a grey flat brimmed ball cap with VA on it.

He is 5’5” to 5’7” and weighs between 130-140 pounds.

If you encounter anyone attempting to pass counterfeit bills at your business please contact 911 immediately to request police assistance. Anybody with information regarding the suspect or these incidents should contact Lt. G.P Jernigan at 757-242-6799 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.