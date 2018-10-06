Two arrested after copper wire theft from Accomack and Northampton Electric Cooperative

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Two suspects were arrested and charged with 16 counts of grand larceny after multiple theft reports from the Accomack and Northampton Electric Cooperative.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of theft of copper wiring from the electric cooperative.

On Thursday, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pick-up in Front Street in Accomac. Upon investigationm deputies observed several rolls of copper wire in the truck bed.

Darek Earl Snyder, Sr. and Amanda Grover-Snyder were charged with 16 counts of grand larceny, and are being held at the Accomack County Jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and Northampton County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force and the Parksley Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-6666, or the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0490.