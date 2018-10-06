HAMPTON, Va. – Trick or treat with the Headless Horseman at the historic Hampton Carousel this Halloween season.

The Hampton Carousel has extended hours Tuesday through Sunday, October 9 through Sunday, November 4, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. for the Haunted Horse Rides.

Located in Carousel Park in Downtown Hampton, the Hampton Carousel will be decorated for the Halloween season of ghosts and goblins, with costumed carousel staff giving candy to visitors.

The carousel horses will also be decorated, with one of the horses occupied by the infamous Headless Horseman.

Entry to the carousel pavilion and Halloween candy are free.

Rides on the carousel are just $1.00.