The Locker Room Show | October 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver week 6 high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's sixth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: York vs. Lafayette, Phoebus vs. Bethel, Salem vs. Landstown, Kellam vs. Cox, Deep Creek vs. Lakeland, Great Bridge vs. King's Fork, Maury vs. Churchland, Norcom vs. Norview and Norfolk Academy vs. Trinity Episcopal.

Plus, Mitch showcases Oscar Smith vs. Nansemond River in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.