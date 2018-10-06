Suffolk park to host drive-in movie night

SUFFOLK, Va. – Grab your lawn chairs, blankets or stay in your car to get the best seat in the park for “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

On October 20, Bennett’s Creek Park will be transforming into a drive-in movie theater with two screens that will be free to the public.

The park will open at 5 p.m. for the event. A concession area will be available with food for purchase. Pets are welcome on their leashes. Fun activities including games, crafts and bounce houses will be available to enjoy before the movie begins at approximately 7 p.m.