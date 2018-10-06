Rabid raccoon found in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Homeowners in the 4000 block of Ridgewood Court in Chesapeake had a rabid visitor hiding under their deck.

A raccoon was located under the deck of the home on October 1.

Chesapeake Health Department received confirmation that the raccoon was tested positive for rabies.

“An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation and complete treatment is critical. Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases”, said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

Humans are exposed to rabies when the saliva of an infected animal enters the body through an open would on a human or mucous membrane. Rabies is fatal in infected domestic dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Nancy Welch recommends the following precautions to protect their families and pets from rabies:

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080 or the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672.

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats and dogs.

Ensure all pet dogs, cats and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. Consult your veterinarian or the Chesapeake Health Department if you have any questions about pet vaccinations.

Confine your pets to your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.

State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information on rabies contact the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672 or Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.