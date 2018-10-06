Poquoson man accused of assaulting juveniles over Confederate flag arrested

YORK Co., Va. – A Poquoson man was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting two juveniles for waving a Confederate flag.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, during Friday’s football game between Tabb High School and Poquoson High School, 53-year-old Thomas Ozoroski assaulted a 15-year-old male and juvenile female in the visitor stands.

Ozoroski took offense to the 15-year-old waving a Confederate flag and decided to confront him in a physical manner.

He was charged with assaulting both the juvenile male and female, who was not thought to have been a target but was instead struck during the altercation.