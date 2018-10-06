Newport News Police investigating after shooting leaves two men injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left two men injured.

The call came in at 10:22 p.m. for shots fired in the 4200 block of Orcutt Avenue. While police were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they located two Newport News men, one 30 years old and the other 34 years old, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.