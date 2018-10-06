Newport News Police arrest woman in connection to 7-Eleven robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

33-year-old Sheena Lorraine Reginelli of the 900 block of Jonquil Lane was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

At approximately 5:43 a.m. on September 21, Newport News Police responded to the 7-Eleven in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, it was reported that an unknown white female with blonde hair wearing a bright orange hoodie, black pants and no shoes entered the store, implied a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Reginelli is currently being held in Hampton City Jail on unrelated charges of two counts of contempt of court and one count of felony failure to appear.