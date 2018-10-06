Monarchs mauled by Florida Atlantic 52-33

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOCA RATON, Fla. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion University football cut Florida Atlantic’s lead to five twice in the second half, but three fourth quarter FAU touchdowns proved to be too much as the Owls won 52-33 Saturday night at FAU Stadium.

Trailing 26-7 at the break, ODU came out for the second half strong, as Kesean Strong scored his second touchdown of the night, this one a five-yard rush, to cut the score to 26-14.

After an ODU defensive stop, Blake LaRussa hit Travis Fulgham for a 31-yard touchdown to make it a five-point game.

Kerrith White returned the ensuing kickoff 100-yard for a touchdown, but ODU fought back with a Strong touchdown, this a 13-yard run to make the score 32-27.

The Owls responded with a 30-yard touchdown run from Devin Singletary and a 31-yard run from White to make the score 46-27.

Strong added his fourth touchdown of the day before a Singletary run ended the scoring.

FAU got on the board first with a five-yard touchdown pass from Chris Robison to Harrison Bryant to cap a six play, 75-yard drive. The two-point conversion failed.

The Owls made the score 12-0 on a Kerrith White three-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. FAU went for two again and failed for the second time.

ODU got on the board with a two-yard touchdown run from Kesean Strong to make the score 12-7 midway through the second quarter. A targeting call on FAU moved the ball 15-yards before a 27-yard Blake LaRussa to Strong completion to set up the touchdown.

FAU went on top 19-7 with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Robison to Bryant with three minutes left in the first half.

Chris Robison rushed in from five yards out to give FAU a 26-7 halftime lead.