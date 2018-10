WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Pizza chain Mellow Mushroom will hold a grand opening for its new Williamsburg restaurant Monday, October 8.

The restaurant is located at 110 South Henry Street, Suite A, in the Colonial Williamsburg Merchant’s Square.

This will be the pizza chain’s ninth Virginia restaurant. Other locations in the state include Richmond, Blacksburg, Roanoke, Bristol, Charlottesville and Newport News, according to Mellow Mushroom’s website.