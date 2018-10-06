× First Warning Forecast: Cloudy With Pop Up Showers Possible

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The cold front that moved through last night has stalled just to our south bringing us a good bit of cloud cover through today and a chance at some isolated showers. Temperatures will stay in the the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with humidity still fairly high so we will feel a bit warmer than that. Showers will be spotty with a lot of us making it through the day dry.

We will see a little more sunshine Sunday but still looking at a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s with another 20% chance of some pop up showers.

Next week will stay fairly consistent. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s, plenty of sunshine and very minimal rain chances until the end of the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h). A motion toward the north is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the disturbance should move near the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression on Sunday and a tropical storm on Sunday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium: (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High: (90%)

