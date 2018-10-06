Elon hands James Madison their first home conference loss since 2015

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONBURG, Va. (JMUSports.com) - A Davis Cheek 15-yard touchdown pass to Avery Jones with 1:17 to play sent 10th-ranked Elon past No. 2 James Madison 27-24 in Colonial Athletic Association football action on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

The Dukes fell to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in CAA play, while the Phoenix improved to 4-1 and 2-0. The loss snapped JMU's 20-game conference win streak and 19-game home win streak. It was also Elon's first win in the seven-game series history.

The game was seen in front of 25,484 spectators, which was the fourth-largest crowd in Bridgeforth history.