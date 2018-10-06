Driver seriously injured after tractor-trailer overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in the 6200 block of eastbound Holland Road (Route 58) Saturday morning.

Emergency Communications was notified of the accident at 8:24 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported via Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least two hours. According to a release by the City of Suffolk, eastbound traffic at the location is being diverted through downtown Holland.

The Suffolk Department of Public Works has been notified and will be responding to assist with traffic control.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation at this time. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.