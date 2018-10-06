Dare County Sheriff’s Office seeks pair of jet skis stolen during Florence evacuation

RODANTHE, N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after two jet skis, along with their trailer, were stolen during September’s mandatory Hurricane Florence evacuation.

According to the Dare Community Crime Line, the items were stolen from a residence in Rodanthe sometime between September 11 and September 18.

One jet ski was a “SeaDoo Wake 155” model and the other was a “SeaDoo GTX 155” model. The trailer was a “Road King” trailer. Together, the items were valued at more than $23,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Doug Oberbeck with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 475-9355.