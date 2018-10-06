Crane operator rescued after crane tipped at Lyon Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. – A crane operator and a worker are in the hospital after a crane tipped over at Lyon Shipyard.

The call came in around midnight for a technical rescue in the 1800 block of Brown Avenue. A crane was lifting a load on top of a tugboat when the crane tipped over.

The crane operator went into the water, and a worker that was near the crane was injured when it tipped.

The crane operator was extricated from the water and placed on a floating stretcher. He was removed from the water and transported to the hospital. Battalion Chief Harry Worley did not have information on the severity of the crane operator’s injuries.

The second person sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Crews cleared the scene around 1 a.m.