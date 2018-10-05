Virtual Learning Day for VBCPS planned for Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hurricane Florence did more than just damage communities along the East Coast, it also kept thousands of kids out of school.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools prepared for this lost time by building Virtual Learning Days into the 2018-19 school calendar.

The first of three virtual learning days will take place on Oct. 8 (the others are scheduled for Nov. 6 and Jan. 28).

Students will be provided assignments that are designed to replicate learning experiences that would happen if the students were in school. The work can be completed either online or using a pencil and paper at home.

The work may be completed on the Virtual Learning Day or over a designated 10-day window of time in order to give flexibility for students and families.