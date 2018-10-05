Two men arrested in connection to Harris Teeter shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men were arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting at a Harris Teeter on Ferrell Parkway that left one man injured.

According to police, three black men entered the grocery store on Wednesday morning around 12:45 a.m. and attempted to rob the store.

The robbery was unsuccessful and the suspects left on foot.

Responding police officers located a male employee inside the store, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All three male suspects were wearing masks on their faces. Police said one man was armed with a gun.

The two men arrested are Keonte Yorkshire and Cato Battle. Yorkshire will be arraigned Friday at 2 p.m., and Battle’s arraignment date has not yet been announced.