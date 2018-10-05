Suspect steals vehicle from auto parts store after failed carjacking attempt at Newport News Food Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle from an auto shop after an attempted carjacking at a grocery store Friday morning.

Around 10:44 a.m., police received a call from someone at the Food Lion in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road. Officers arrived to find the victim, a 73-year-old Newport News woman, who told them an unknown male grabbed her and tried to take her keys. She also said he implied he had a weapon.

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled from the scene to the Advance Auto Parts near Oyster Point Road and Warwick Boulevard, where police say he then stole a gold vehicle that was unoccupied and left running.

The suspect is described as a black male who is between 16-19 years old. He was last wearing a blue shirt and red shorts.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police have released footage of the suspect inside the Food Lion before the attempted carjacking. Authorities say he rode up to the area on a black tricycle before entering the store.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online.

