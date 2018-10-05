Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Snoop Dogg is bringing his Puff Puff Pass Tour to Richmond Coliseum.

The show, that features Snoop Dogg, Too Short, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Afro Man, The Luniz and Suga Free, is scheduled for December 6, 2018, CBS 6 reported.

“Richmond is in for a special treat,” Indigo Road Entertainment Vice President Dan McCrath said. “Snoop has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and has won the hearts of mainstream America. Everyone loves Snoop!”

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

They are available online,by phone at 804-780-4970, or in person at the sweetFrog Box Office.

“Richmond Coliseum is a great venue to throw the kind of Party Uncle Snoop’s Army likes to throw,” McCrath added.