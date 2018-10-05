Rising jazz star Julian Vaughn on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - A dynamic lead bass player from Kansas City, bassist Julian Vaughn is rapidly becoming a major player in the contemporary jazz scene.  Julian will kick off the 2018 Church Street Jazz Series October 6th at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk.  For more information visit SevenVenues.com.