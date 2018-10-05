NORFOLK, Va - A dynamic lead bass player from Kansas City, bassist Julian Vaughn is rapidly becoming a major player in the contemporary jazz scene. Julian will kick off the 2018 Church Street Jazz Series October 6th at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk. For more information visit SevenVenues.com.
Rising jazz star Julian Vaughn on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Sporting Molly on Coast Live
-
Members of Virginia Opera to perform at Doumar’s Cones & Barbeque
-
Local funeral home to hold Aretha Franklin memorial book signing
-
Local music spotlight with Karl Werne and An Act of Kindness on Coast Live
-
Postmodern Jukebox to swing into Chrysler Hall in November
-
-
A preview performance from the Hurrah Players tribute to American music on Coast Live
-
The story behind the “first truly American Opera” on Coast Live
-
As NFL rosters get trimmed down, several Hampton Roads rookies make the cut
-
Duck Jazz Festival set to return Columbus Day weekend
-
36th annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival scheduled for August 24
-
-
Norfolk’s First Fridays series to host Guava Jam Band
-
Local Music Spotlight with Two Hand Touch on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with The Smith Sisters -Dakota and Jasper on Coast Live